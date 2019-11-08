Loonie hits 3-week low as investors raise BoC rate cut bets

The Canadian dollar weakened to a three-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investors raised bets on a Bank of Canada interest rate cut over the coming months after domestic data showing the economy surprisingly shed jobs last month.
