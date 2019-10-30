US Markets

Loonie hits 2-week low on more cautious Bank of Canada

The Canadian dollar weakened to a near two-week low against the greenback on Wednesday as investors raised bets on a Bank of Canada interest rate cut next year after the central bank expressed more concern about global trade uncertainty.


