Loonie hits 2-week low as rate cut bets rise on spreading virus

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a near two-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the spread of the coronavirus epidemic outside China raised expectations that the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates as early as next week.

At 5 p.m. (2219 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% lower at 1.3293 to the greenback, or 75.23 U.S. cents. The currency, which was up 0.2% last week, hit its weakest intraday level since Feb. 11 at 1.3308.

"We're seeing the loonie get sold off and tread water as a result of the ongoing concerns around what further spread of the coronavirus looks like for global growth," said Scott Smith, managing partner at Viewpoint Investment Partners. "I think the BoC will be ready to act if necessary and it becomes a more long and drawn-out situation."

Last month, the Bank of Canada opened the door to an interest rate cut should a recent slowdown in domestic growth persist.

Chances that the bank would ease at the March 4 policy announcement climbed to about 30% from less than 20% on Friday. Less than a week ago, they were about l0%.

The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 3.7% lower at $51.43 a barrel, while stocks across the globe posted their largest decline in over two years after a jump in coronavirus cases in Italy, South Korea, Japan and Iran sent investors scrambling to the security of gold and government bonds.

Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.9% in December from November on stronger sales in the motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a 0.5% increase.

Canada's GDP reports for December and for the fourth quarter are due on Friday.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the yield curve on Monday in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year yield fell 8.1 basis points to 1.200%, having touched its lowest intraday level since Sept. 4 last year at 1.170%.

Police on Monday made 10 arrests and cleared a rail blockade by an indigenous group in eastern Canada that had been stopping freight and passenger traffic for almost three weeks on one of the country's busiest lines. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Peter Cooney) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

