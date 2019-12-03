Loonie firms as investors see Bank of Canada on hold

The Canadian dollar edged higher against the greenback on Tuesday, as investors' worries about prospects for a trade deal between the United States and China were offset by bets that the Bank of Canada would leave interest rates on hold this week.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.