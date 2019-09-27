Loonie firms as Alberta announces easing of oil curtailments

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the government of Alberta announced plans to ease oil curtailments, but the currency stuck to a narrow trading range and was on track to end the week near flat.
