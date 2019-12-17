US Markets

Loonie edges lower on surprise drop in factory sales

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar weakened slightly against the greenback on Tuesday, retreating from a near seven-week high the day before, as worries about Brexit resurfaced and domestic data showed a surprise decline in manufacturing shipments.

