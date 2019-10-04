Loonie cuts weekly decline as investor nervousness subsides

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, paring this week's decline, as domestic data showed narrowing in the trade deficit and investor worries receded about the state of the global economy.
