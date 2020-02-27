US Markets

Loonie at 6-month low on lower oil prices, virus woes

The Canadian dollar edged lower to hit a fresh six-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices fell for a fifth straight day on a rise in new coronavirus cases outside China that fueled fears of a pandemic.

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower to hit a fresh six-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices fell for a fifth straight day on a rise in new coronavirus cases outside China that fueled fears of a pandemic.

At 8:52 a.m. EST (1352 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading down about 0.02% at 1.3366 to the greenback, or 74.82 U.S. cents.

Oil prices fell nearly 3% on Thursday to their lowest since January 2019 as rising new coronavirus cases outside China fueled fears of a pandemic that could slow the global economy and dent demand for crude. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

The number of new infections in China - the source of the epidemic - was for the first time overtaken by new cases elsewhere on Wednesday, raising fears that the outbreak could become a pandemic.

Asia reported hundreds of new cases, Brazil confirmed Latin America's first infection and the new disease - COVID-19 - was also detected for the first time in Pakistan, Sweden, Norway, Greece, Romania and Algeria.

"While U.S.-Canadian interest rate differentials continue to move against the U.S. dollar, weaker crude oil prices are a clear headwind for the Canadian dollar," Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto, said in a note.

Canada's current account deficit narrowed to C$8.76 billion ($6.56 billion) in the fourth quarter from a revised C$10.86 billion deficit in the third quarter, on a lower trade deficit on goods, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Canadian government bond prices rose across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 0.111 Canadian cent to yield 1.264% and the benchmark 10-year rising 0.632 Canadian cents to yield 1.15%. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; @SaqibReports; +1 646 223 6054; Reuters Messaging: saqib.ahmed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

