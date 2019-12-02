Loonie adds to November decline ahead of BoC rate decision

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, adding to its November decline as investors worried about a potential escalation of global trade conflicts and awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week.
