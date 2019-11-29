US Markets

Loonie adds to monthly decline as Canada's economy slows

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, adding to this month's decline as investors worried about U.S.-China tensions and data showed that Canada's economic growth slowed as expected in the third quarter.

