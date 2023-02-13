Loomis Sayles & Co L P Cuts Stake in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Fintel reports that Loomis Sayles & Co L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.49MM shares of SEI Investments Company (SEIC). This represents 7.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 13.16MM shares and 9.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.28% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.30% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for SEI Investments is $63.24. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 1.30% from its latest reported closing price of $62.43.

The projected annual revenue for SEI Investments is $1,939MM, a decrease of 2.61%. The projected annual EPS is $3.58, an increase of 2.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 863 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEI Investments. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEIC is 0.21%, a decrease of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.04% to 111,563K shares. The put/call ratio of SEIC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 5,948K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,955K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 6.23% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 4,777K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 3,866K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,901K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 2.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,627K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,638K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,323K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,480K shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEIC by 72.10% over the last quarter.

SEI Investments Declares $0.43 Dividend

On December 5, 2022 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.43 per share ($0.86 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022 received the payment on January 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $62.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.23%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 1.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

SEI Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SEI's Investment Manager Services supplies investment organizations of all types with advanced operating infrastructure they must have to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's award-winning global operating platform provides investment managers and asset owners with customized and integrated capabilities across a wide range of investment vehicles, strategies and jurisdictions. Its services enable users to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. SEI partners with more than 550 traditional and alternative asset managers, as well as sovereign wealth funds and family offices, representing nearly $30 trillion in assets, including 49 of the top 100 asset managers worldwide*.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.