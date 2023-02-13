Loomis Sayles & Co L P Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Wshngtn (EXPD)

Fintel reports that Loomis Sayles & Co L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.77MM shares of Expeditors International of Wshngtn Inc (EXPD). This represents 4.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 10.17MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.65% Downside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expeditors International of Wshngtn is $102.27. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.65% from its latest reported closing price of $111.96.

The projected annual revenue for Expeditors International of Wshngtn is $13,189MM, a decrease of 30.68%. The projected annual EPS is $5.91, a decrease of 38.38%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expeditors International of Wshngtn. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPD is 0.27%, an increase of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 172,092K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPD is 4.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,870K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,934K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 6.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,900K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,588K shares, representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 2.25% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,779K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,862K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 7.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,709K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,714K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,012K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,593K shares, representing a decrease of 19.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 75.75% over the last quarter.

Expeditors International Of Washington Background Information

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

