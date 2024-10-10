Looking At Zscaler's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ZS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Zscaler. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 18% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $1,316,800, and 9 are calls, amounting to $433,989.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $250.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Zscaler's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Zscaler's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Zscaler Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $26.1 $25.15 $25.8 $200.00 $1.2M 644 500 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $40.25 $38.2 $38.2 $170.00 $95.5K 155 25 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $29.1 $28.85 $29.1 $195.00 $72.7K 61 25 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $29.0 $28.75 $29.0 $195.00 $72.5K 61 25 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.34 $2.06 $2.34 $195.00 $42.3K 504 25

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zscaler, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 918,777, the price of ZS is up by 3.09%, reaching $191.72. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 46 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Zscaler

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $205.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Zscaler, maintaining a target price of $230. * An analyst from Exane BNP Paribas has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $180.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zscaler with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.