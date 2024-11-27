Looking At Zoom Video Comms's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Zoom Video Comms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $54,701, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $254,240.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $100.0 for Zoom Video Comms, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Video Comms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Video Comms's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Comms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.56 $2.48 $2.48 $92.50 $55.8K 409 1.1K ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.55 $12.35 $12.35 $90.00 $49.4K 1.6K 48 ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.45 $8.3 $8.3 $82.50 $44.8K 158 54 ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $13.7 $13.45 $13.7 $92.50 $41.1K 313 97 ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $100.00 $33.1K 944 490

About Zoom Video Comms

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

In light of the recent options history for Zoom Video Comms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Zoom Video Comms Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,924,357, the price of ZM is up by 2.46%, reaching $85.46. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now. Expert Opinions on Zoom Video Comms

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $93.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $97. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Zoom Video Comms with a target price of $89. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Zoom Video Comms, maintaining a target price of $90. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Zoom Video Comms, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Zoom Video Comms, targeting a price of $86.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zoom Video Comms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.