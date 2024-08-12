Looking At Zoom Video Comms's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Zoom Video Comms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $496,715, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $254,704.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $48.0 to $75.0 for Zoom Video Comms during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Video Comms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Video Comms's whale trades within a strike price range from $48.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Comms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.1 $5.95 $5.97 $60.00 $110.4K 2.5K 764 ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.1 $5.95 $5.96 $60.00 $110.3K 2.5K 394 ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $9.7 $7.45 $7.45 $50.00 $58.8K 34 107 ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.5 $4.45 $4.45 $55.00 $56.0K 2.0K 129 ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $0.34 $0.33 $0.34 $48.00 $48.0K 2.5K 2.4K

About Zoom Video Comms

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zoom Video Comms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Zoom Video Comms Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,488,382, with ZM's price down by -1.86%, positioned at $55.33. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 9 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Zoom Video Comms

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $83.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $83.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zoom Video Comms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.