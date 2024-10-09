Looking At Zillow Gr's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in Z often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Zillow Gr. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 18% bullish and 75% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $42,244, and 15 calls, totaling $845,832.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $80.0 for Zillow Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zillow Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zillow Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Zillow Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.6 $6.4 $6.4 $60.00 $160.0K 4.8K 631 Z CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.96 $2.8 $2.82 $70.00 $70.8K 14.4K 290 Z CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.4 $4.2 $4.28 $65.00 $64.6K 5.6K 156 Z CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.55 $6.35 $6.43 $60.00 $64.3K 4.8K 958 Z CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.45 $4.2 $4.29 $65.00 $60.0K 5.6K 296

About Zillow Gr

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Zillow Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Zillow Gr Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,804,715, the price of Z is down -2.7% at $60.58. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Zillow Gr

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a positive move, an analyst from Wedbush has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Zillow Gr with a target price of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zillow Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

