Looking At YPF's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on YPF (NYSE:YPF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with YPF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for YPF.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $132,750, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $350,675.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $43.0 for YPF over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in YPF's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to YPF's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $43.0 over the preceding 30 days.

YPF Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume YPF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $40.00 $132.7K 12 502 YPF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.1 $25.0 $25.0 $15.00 $75.0K 358 30 YPF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.9 $4.7 $4.8 $42.00 $60.4K 134 181 YPF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.5 $18.7 $18.7 $22.00 $37.4K 464 30 YPF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.25 $1.15 $1.25 $43.00 $33.7K 0 270

About YPF

YPF SA is an Argentina-based integrated oil and gas company. It is engaged in operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain across the domestic upstream, downstream, and gas and power segments. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and LPG. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil and a wide range of petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels. The company generates maximum revenue from the downstream segment.

In light of the recent options history for YPF, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is YPF Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,532,859, the YPF's price is up by 7.77%, now at $40.38. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 11 days. What Analysts Are Saying About YPF

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $25.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on YPF with a target price of $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest YPF options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

