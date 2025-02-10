News & Insights

Looking For Your First Job? These 10 States Have the Most Job Openings

February 10, 2025 — 10:01 am EST

The primary question on the mind of anyone searching for a new job is likely some variation of, “Where are all the job openings at?” Where are they to be found? Where are they hiding at?

Luckily, the leading job search and recruitment firm Keller Executive Search recently conducted a study to discover which states in the U.S. had the most job openings per year, utilizing Bureau of Labor Statistics research regarding job vacancy and labor trends across the country. The study collated the percentage of job vacancy rates from 2019 to 2024 against the average population of each state, finding that job availability rates above 6% indicated a rather high job vacancy.

Alaska has the highest demand for workers in the country, far head of the next state on the list, West Virginia. There is no real regional concentration to the high demand for jobs, with the 10 states with the most job openings falling from the East Coast to the Midwest to the American South and Southwest.

Curious if your state is on the list? Want to know where to go to find the highest concentration of job openings? Keep reading.

11301, alaska

Alaska

  • Population: 733,406
  • Job openings rate: 7.3%

Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Population: 1,770,070
  • Job opening rate: 6.7%

City view.

Montana

  • Population: 1,132,810
  • Job opening rate: 6.4%
Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.

South Carolina

  • Population: 5,373,560
  • Job opening rate: 6.3%
Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

Georgia

  • Population: 11,029,200
  • Job opening rate: 6.2%

View on downtown of Baltimore at night.

Maryland

  • Population: 6,180,250
  • Job opening rate: 6.1%
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

  • Population: 2,114,370
  • Job opening rate: 6.06%
JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING - SEP 28: Downtown Jackson Hole Wyoming USA on September 28, 2015 It was named after David Edward

Wyoming

  • Population: 584,057
  • Job opening rate: 6.1%
Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

North Carolina

  • Population: 10,835,500
  • Job opening rate: 6.0%
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Population: 8,715,700
  • Job opening rate: 6.0%

GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
