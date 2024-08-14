Looking At W.W. Grainger's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GWW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for W.W. Grainger.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $38,720, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $831,865.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $850.0 to $950.0 for W.W. Grainger over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for W.W. Grainger's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across W.W. Grainger's significant trades, within a strike price range of $850.0 to $950.0, over the past month.

W.W. Grainger 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GWW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $118.0 $108.4 $112.42 $860.00 $134.9K 267 42 GWW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $115.5 $107.0 $112.01 $850.00 $134.4K 87 42 GWW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $118.0 $108.4 $112.43 $860.00 $123.6K 267 11 GWW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $115.5 $107.0 $112.0 $850.00 $123.2K 87 11 GWW CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $115.5 $108.0 $112.73 $850.00 $101.4K 87 77

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products that are sourced from over 5,000 suppliers. The company serves more than 4.5 million customers through its online and electronic purchasing platforms, vending machines, catalog distribution, and network of over 300 global branches.

Having examined the options trading patterns of W.W. Grainger, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of W.W. Grainger Currently trading with a volume of 87,580, the GWW's price is down by -1.29%, now at $948.76. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days. Expert Opinions on W.W. Grainger

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $993.5.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on W.W. Grainger, maintaining a target price of $1015. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for W.W. Grainger, targeting a price of $972.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest W.W. Grainger options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

