Looking At Workday's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WDAY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Workday. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $307,567, and 6 are calls, amounting to $303,662.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $300.0 for Workday, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Workday's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Workday's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Workday Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.5 $14.4 $14.5 $260.00 $259.5K 302 182 WDAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $101.2 $97.0 $99.7 $200.00 $99.7K 7 15 WDAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $18.5 $18.2 $18.2 $260.00 $63.7K 2.0K 58 WDAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $101.6 $100.0 $100.0 $200.00 $50.0K 7 0 WDAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $40.9 $40.0 $40.0 $280.00 $48.0K 2 12

About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 18,000 employees.

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,151,193, the price of WDAY is down -4.12% at $260.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Workday

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $270.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Hold rating on Workday with a target price of $270.

