Looking At Williams-Sonoma's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Williams-Sonoma.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,570,974, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $28,000.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $160.0 for Williams-Sonoma, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Williams-Sonoma's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Williams-Sonoma's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $135.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Williams-Sonoma Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $22.1 $22.0 $22.03 $155.00 $786.1K 3.0K 761 WSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $22.2 $22.0 $22.16 $155.00 $243.4K 3.0K 380 WSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $135.00 $182.7K 1.2K 445 WSM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $22.6 $22.0 $22.33 $155.00 $160.6K 3.0K 149 WSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $22.5 $21.7 $22.27 $155.00 $102.6K 3.0K 206

About Williams-Sonoma

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (156 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (184) provides casual home accessories. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids (45) and PBteen. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

In light of the recent options history for Williams-Sonoma, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Williams-Sonoma's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,107,457, the WSM's price is down by -0.85%, now at $136.62. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days. What The Experts Say On Williams-Sonoma

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $162.5.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Williams-Sonoma, which currently sits at a price target of $170. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Williams-Sonoma with a target price of $175. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Williams-Sonoma, which currently sits at a price target of $135. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Williams-Sonoma, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Williams-Sonoma options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

