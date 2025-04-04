Looking At Williams Companies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Williams Companies.

Looking at options history for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $434,943 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $269,576.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $60.0 for Williams Companies over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Williams Companies stands at 5967.5, with a total volume reaching 13,313.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Williams Companies, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Williams Companies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.15 $1.1 $1.1 $60.00 $238.6K 14.9K 2.4K WMB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $3.2 $3.0 $3.1 $57.00 $145.7K 3.0K 2.9K WMB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $3.4 $2.1 $2.1 $57.00 $57.3K 3.0K 1.3K WMB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $2.2 $2.15 $2.15 $57.00 $53.7K 3.0K 1.6K WMB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $2.2 $2.15 $2.15 $57.00 $43.0K 3.0K 1.0K

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Williams Companies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Williams Companies

Trading volume stands at 18,923,491, with WMB's price down by -7.22%, positioned at $54.77.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Williams Companies

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $60.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Williams Companies, maintaining a target price of $70. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Williams Companies, targeting a price of $53. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Williams Companies with a target price of $58.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Williams Companies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for WMB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

