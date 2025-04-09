Looking At Wells Fargo's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WFC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Wells Fargo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 17 are puts, totaling $1,094,229, and 11 are calls, amounting to $749,172.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $87.5 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wells Fargo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wells Fargo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $87.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.7 $8.7 $9.5 $60.00 $190.0K 7.1K 240 WFC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $13.0 $12.85 $13.0 $65.00 $145.6K 9.3K 112 WFC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $1.48 $1.45 $1.46 $65.00 $115.2K 11.5K 4.1K WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.1 $9.05 $9.05 $65.00 $113.1K 2.1K 125 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.17 $1.13 $1.14 $52.50 $90.0K 12.2K 4.1K

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Wells Fargo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Wells Fargo

Currently trading with a volume of 12,275,654, the WFC's price is down by -3.19%, now at $60.1.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Wells Fargo

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $80.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from Piper Sandler has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $77. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $83. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $84. * Showing optimism, an analyst from RBC Capital upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wells Fargo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for WFC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Upgrades Neutral Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WFC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.