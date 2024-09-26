Looking At Wayfair's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wayfair.

Looking at options history for Wayfair (NYSE:W) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,162,973 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $399,390.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $80.0 for Wayfair over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wayfair options trades today is 668.75 with a total volume of 3,649.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wayfair's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Wayfair Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.5 $4.35 $4.4 $45.00 $330.0K 1.1K 750 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $14.75 $12.95 $14.75 $55.00 $131.2K 549 134 W CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.5 $7.95 $8.5 $80.00 $127.5K 474 150 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.45 $13.25 $13.45 $57.50 $91.4K 0 68 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.05 $14.9 $15.05 $55.00 $88.7K 102 100

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (87% of 2023 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland. It's recently embarked on expansion into the brick-and-mortar landscape, with a handful of stores between the AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Wayfair banners. At the end of 2023, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wayfair, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Wayfair With a volume of 1,182,876, the price of W is up 2.9% at $53.17. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Wayfair

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $55.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Hold rating for Wayfair, targeting a price of $55.

