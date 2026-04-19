Looking For a Way to Profit from the SpaceX IPO? This Top AI Stock Owns a $100 Billion Stake in the Elon Musk-led Rocket and Satellite Leader.

Key Points

SpaceX stock is not yet publicly traded.

Yet an artificial intelligence (AI) giant owns a sizable portion of the space explorer's shares -- and you could invest in its stock today.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

SpaceX is widely expected to be the largest initial public offering (IPO) of all time when it makes its debut on the stock market later this year.

Elon Musk's rocket and satellite technology trailblazer is reportedly seeking to raise as much as $75 billion at a staggering $2 trillion valuation. That would make it more valuable than all but five companies -- Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon -- in the S&P 500.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

SpaceX is expected to use its IPO proceeds to expand Starlink, its popular low-earth orbit satellite network and high-speed internet service. The space exploration company also plans to use the cash to fund its rocket-development efforts and AI-focused initiatives.

SpaceX's public market debut could come as soon as June.

Google was an early SpaceX backer

If you're looking for a way to cash in on what's likely to be the blockbuster IPO of the year, consider investing in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). A new disclosure filed this past week showed that Alphabet's Google owned a 6.11% stake in SpaceX at the end of last year.

Google made its initial investment in SpaceX back in 2015 when the aerospace manufacturer and space transportation start-up was valued at $10 billion. Yet the search king's equity stake may have been diluted when SpaceX merged with Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) start-up xAI in February. Google's ownership position likely now stands at about 5%, according to Bloomberg.

At that percentage, Google's stake would be worth a whopping $100 billion if SpaceX can achieve its targeted $2 trillion valuation following its upcoming IPO.

Yet Google's SpaceX holdings aren't the only reason to consider buying shares. Here are more reasons why Alphabet's stock is a smart investment today.

Google remains a cash cow

Despite the emergence of AI-powered chatbots from the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic, Google continues to maintain its dominant position in the global search market. YouTube likewise remains the leading online video platform. When combined with the company's other advertising, subscription, and device sales, Google generated more than $40 billion in operating income in the fourth quarter alone.

Google's cloud business is booming

Cloud computing is an even faster-growing division for Alphabet. Google Cloud's revenue surged 48% year over year to $17.7 billion in the fourth quarter, driven by soaring demand for AI infrastructure. Better still, Google Cloud is becoming more profitable, with operating income soaring 154% to $5.3 billion.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 19, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.