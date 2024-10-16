Looking At WAVE Life Sciences's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on WAVE Life Sciences.

Looking at options history for WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $251,490 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $481,968.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.5 to $15.0 for WAVE Life Sciences during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for WAVE Life Sciences options trades today is 608.71 with a total volume of 10,303.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for WAVE Life Sciences's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.5 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

WAVE Life Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WVE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.15 $1.7 $1.7 $12.50 $170.0K 1 1.0K WVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.5 $1.95 $2.0 $15.00 $84.8K 3 1.9K WVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.9 $7.5 $7.7 $7.50 $77.0K 510 111 WVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.7 $7.4 $7.5 $7.50 $75.0K 510 212 WVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.9 $5.6 $5.67 $7.50 $56.9K 1.3K 114

About WAVE Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines also known as oligonucleotides, it targeting ribonucleic acid (RNA), to transform human health. RNA medicines platform, PRISMTM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes RNA editing, splicing, antisense silencing, and RNA interference, providing capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Its programs are for rare and prevalent diseases, including alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, obesity, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease.

In light of the recent options history for WAVE Life Sciences, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

WAVE Life Sciences's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 13,020,486, the WVE's price is up by 74.92%, now at $14.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $14.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on WAVE Life Sciences with a target price of $7. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $11. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for WAVE Life Sciences, targeting a price of $19. * An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $13. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on WAVE Life Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for WAVE Life Sciences with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.