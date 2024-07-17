Looking At Walgreens Boots Alliance's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in WBA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 62% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,300, and 7 calls, totaling $262,660.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.5 and $25.0 for Walgreens Boots Alliance, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walgreens Boots Alliance options trades today is 5785.38 with a total volume of 2,962.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walgreens Boots Alliance's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.47 $0.45 $0.45 $11.50 $45.0K 11.0K 1.6K WBA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.6 $0.57 $0.57 $12.50 $42.1K 11.3K 628 WBA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.24 $0.18 $0.18 $25.00 $41.4K 3.8K 0 WBA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $1.86 $1.77 $1.81 $15.00 $36.5K 4.5K 0 WBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $7.05 $6.8 $6.99 $5.00 $34.9K 411 0

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the US, with over 8,500 locations. Nearly three quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens location. Roughly two thirds of revenue is generated from prescription drug sales; Walgreens makes up 20% of total prescription revenue in the US. Walgreens also generates sales from retail products (general wellness consumables and its own branded merchandise), European drug wholesale, and healthcare. With more locations incorporating additional services like Health Corner and Village Medical, Walgreens creates an omnichannel experience for patients and positions itself as a one-stop healthcare provider.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walgreens Boots Alliance, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Walgreens Boots Alliance Currently trading with a volume of 8,263,281, the WBA's price is up by 1.49%, now at $11.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $14.0.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, which currently sits at a price target of $10. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, maintaining a target price of $20. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance, targeting a price of $12. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, maintaining a target price of $9. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walgreens Boots Alliance options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.