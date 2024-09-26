Looking At Vital Energy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vital Energy.

Looking at options history for Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $88,730 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $199,490.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $35.0 for Vital Energy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vital Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vital Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Vital Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VTLE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.2 $1.15 $1.2 $35.00 $51.6K 1.6K 1.0K VTLE PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $25.00 $36.0K 387 100 VTLE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.6 $0.55 $0.55 $30.00 $35.8K 2.7K 652 VTLE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.5 $2.4 $2.4 $35.00 $32.6K 506 188 VTLE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.7 $2.65 $2.7 $22.50 $26.7K 141 151

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy is an independent energy company. Its business is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company has identified one operating segment: exploration and production.

In light of the recent options history for Vital Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Vital Energy Currently trading with a volume of 833,713, the VTLE's price is down by -5.63%, now at $26.14. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days. What The Experts Say On Vital Energy

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $36.5.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vital Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

