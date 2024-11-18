Looking At Vistra's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Vistra (NYSE:VST).

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 66 uncommon options trades for Vistra.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $377,116, and 57 are calls, for a total amount of $3,201,254.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $210.0 for Vistra during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $11.9 $11.4 $11.62 $150.00 $348.4K 4.3K 247 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $41.7 $41.1 $41.5 $120.00 $166.0K 4.3K 100 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.5 $7.2 $7.38 $160.00 $147.4K 788 388 VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.4 $5.2 $5.4 $130.00 $108.5K 2.3K 1.9K VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.7 $11.6 $11.6 $145.00 $91.6K 1.4K 337

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vistra, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Vistra's Current Market Status With a volume of 4,078,647, the price of VST is up 3.6% at $147.26. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 100 days. What The Experts Say On Vistra

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $148.5.

* An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $147. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

