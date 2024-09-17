Looking At Vistra's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Vistra (NYSE:VST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Vistra. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $77,040, and 19 are calls, amounting to $1,418,373.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $135.0 for Vistra over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Vistra's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Vistra's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $135.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Vistra Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $50.0 $49.0 $50.0 $40.00 $545.0K 388 110 VST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $10.4 $10.1 $10.15 $90.00 $101.5K 633 110 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.7 $8.1 $8.1 $135.00 $89.1K 5 110 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $27.0 $26.7 $26.72 $65.00 $85.7K 1.2K 56 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $26.9 $26.7 $26.72 $65.00 $72.3K 1.2K 56

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Present Market Standing of Vistra Currently trading with a volume of 3,304,712, the VST's price is up by 1.81%, now at $91.02. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Vistra

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $104.5.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $110. An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $99.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

