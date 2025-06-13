Looking At Visa's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa (NYSE:V) we detected 73 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 37 are puts, for a total amount of $2,756,547 and 36, calls, for a total amount of $1,785,601.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $380.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Visa's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Visa's significant trades, within a strike price range of $230.0 to $380.0, over the past month.

Visa Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $29.85 $29.25 $29.85 $350.00 $140.2K 571 63 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.05 $6.55 $7.0 $350.00 $140.0K 1.3K 1.7K V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $135.95 $132.5 $135.95 $230.00 $135.9K 0 10 V CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $20.15 $20.0 $20.15 $350.00 $130.6K 1.3K 326 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.5 $7.45 $7.45 $350.00 $126.4K 1.3K 1.3K

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2024, it processed almost $16 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Visa's Current Market Status

With a volume of 5,617,245, the price of V is down -2.95% at $360.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

Expert Opinions on Visa

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $410.0.

* An analyst from Mizuho has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $425. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Visa with a target price of $410. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Visa with a target price of $405. * An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $400.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Visa options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for V

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Mizuho Upgrades Neutral Outperform Jun 2025 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

