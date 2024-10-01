Looking At Valero Energy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Valero Energy. Our analysis of options history for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $75,500, and 6 were calls, valued at $204,499.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $150.0 for Valero Energy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Valero Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Valero Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $2.91 $1.0 $1.0 $138.00 $45.5K 108 645 VLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.35 $4.3 $4.3 $137.00 $43.0K 159 73 VLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $137.00 $37.0K 171 243 VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.75 $3.6 $3.62 $150.00 $36.2K 30.3K 115 VLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $135.00 $32.5K 1.3K 107

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

In light of the recent options history for Valero Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Valero Energy With a volume of 2,116,758, the price of VLO is up 1.61% at $137.21. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Valero Energy

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $149.25.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $123. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Valero Energy, maintaining a target price of $172. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Valero Energy with a target price of $171. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Sell rating for Valero Energy, targeting a price of $131.

