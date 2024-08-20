Looking At Valero Energy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Valero Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,636, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $315,322.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $150.0 for Valero Energy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Valero Energy stands at 601.71, with a total volume reaching 1,474.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Valero Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $115.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $2.98 $2.9 $2.9 $140.00 $53.6K 1 227 VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.25 $10.2 $10.2 $145.00 $50.9K 542 19 VLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $20.45 $20.2 $20.45 $150.00 $49.0K 43 24 VLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.65 $7.55 $7.6 $150.00 $47.1K 553 68 VLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $18.95 $18.5 $18.87 $150.00 $45.1K 43 60

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Valero Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Valero Energy With a trading volume of 1,946,774, the price of VLO is up by 0.01%, reaching $148.23. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now. Expert Opinions on Valero Energy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $165.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Valero Energy, targeting a price of $165.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Valero Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

