Looking At UnitedHealth Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UNH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 33 extraordinary options activities for UnitedHealth Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $358,861, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,247,156.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $470.0 to $680.0 for UnitedHealth Group during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $470.0 to $680.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $148.9 $144.1 $146.5 $470.00 $205.1K 433 15 UNH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $6.15 $5.85 $6.0 $610.00 $90.6K 812 563 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $79.95 $78.9 $79.95 $560.00 $79.8K 555 10 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $55.25 $53.6 $55.25 $640.00 $77.1K 42 6 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $149.85 $144.25 $146.49 $470.00 $73.2K 433 20

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UnitedHealth Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of UnitedHealth Group Currently trading with a volume of 1,518,190, the UNH's price is up by 1.51%, now at $599.12. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 38 days. What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $591.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $591.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

