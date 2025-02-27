Looking At United Parcel Service's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for United Parcel Service.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $320,710, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $340,863.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $130.0 for United Parcel Service, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.59 $1.58 $1.59 $125.00 $86.1K 2.7K 855 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $13.55 $13.35 $13.35 $125.00 $77.4K 0 58 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.25 $7.1 $7.13 $105.00 $72.0K 32 101 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $1.78 $1.72 $1.78 $119.00 $69.0K 14 1.8K UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.05 $5.85 $5.9 $120.00 $59.0K 2.6K 125

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Parcel Service, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,652,948, with UPS's price up by 1.35%, positioned at $118.47. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 54 days. Expert Opinions on United Parcel Service

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

