Looking At United Parcel Service's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for United Parcel Service.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $155,673, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $126,440.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $139.0 for United Parcel Service during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Parcel Service options trades today is 1116.29 with a total volume of 409.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Parcel Service's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $139.0 over the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.35 $10.25 $10.35 $135.00 $38.2K 1.8K 51 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.15 $10.1 $10.15 $135.00 $37.5K 400 46 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.4 $10.3 $10.4 $135.00 $34.3K 1.8K 17 UPS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $6.2 $6.05 $6.15 $135.00 $30.8K 352 70 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.0 $9.95 $10.0 $135.00 $30.0K 400 11

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

In light of the recent options history for United Parcel Service, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

United Parcel Service's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,707,882, the price of UPS is down -0.87% at $134.36. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days. What The Experts Say On United Parcel Service

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $145.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on United Parcel Service with a target price of $145.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Parcel Service options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.