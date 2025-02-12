Looking At United Airlines Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $406,220, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $313,814.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $52.5 to $115.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United Airlines Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United Airlines Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $52.5 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $61.45 $60.85 $60.85 $52.50 $73.0K 60 1 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.2 $107.00 $64.3K 568 319 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $16.75 $16.55 $16.6 $115.00 $56.4K 123 36 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.85 $22.45 $22.56 $100.00 $56.4K 410 25 UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.3 $5.1 $5.22 $85.00 $52.2K 749 400

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large US peers.

In light of the recent options history for United Airlines Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,851,112, the price of UAL is down -0.61% at $102.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. What Analysts Are Saying About United Airlines Holdings

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $133.33333333333334.

* An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on United Airlines Holdings with a target price of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

