Looking At Ulta Beauty's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Ulta Beauty. Our analysis of options history for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $372,287, and 3 were calls, valued at $224,270.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $240.0 and $435.0 for Ulta Beauty, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ulta Beauty options trades today is 157.44 with a total volume of 250.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ulta Beauty's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $435.0 over the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $155.2 $150.5 $150.5 $240.00 $165.5K 0 13 ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $56.3 $53.9 $56.3 $435.00 $123.8K 43 24 ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $54.1 $51.0 $53.1 $430.00 $100.8K 163 19 ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.0 $2.8 $5.0 $315.00 $50.0K 571 100 ULTA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $21.1 $20.0 $20.48 $395.00 $42.4K 168 37

About Ulta Beauty

With more than 1,400 freestanding stores and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and more than 600 individual brands. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. The firm intends to open franchises in Mexico in 2025. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

In light of the recent options history for Ulta Beauty, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Ulta Beauty With a trading volume of 972,896, the price of ULTA is down by -3.34%, reaching $388.2. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Ulta Beauty

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $472.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

