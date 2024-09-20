Looking At Ulta Beauty's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Ulta Beauty. Our analysis of options history for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $219,960, and 13 were calls, valued at $917,758.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $340.0 to $500.0 for Ulta Beauty over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ulta Beauty options trades today is 211.0 with a total volume of 702.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ulta Beauty's big money trades within a strike price range of $340.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $54.7 $54.3 $54.3 $370.00 $190.0K 101 35 ULTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $114.2 $110.8 $112.8 $500.00 $180.4K 35 18 ULTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $75.7 $74.1 $75.7 $340.00 $151.4K 58 20 ULTA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $5.1 $4.8 $4.8 $410.00 $115.5K 372 276 ULTA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $34.7 $34.0 $34.3 $400.00 $99.4K 351 44

About Ulta Beauty

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Ulta Beauty, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Ulta Beauty Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 284,429, the price of ULTA is up by 0.78%, reaching $406.43. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Ulta Beauty

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $456.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Ulta Beauty, maintaining a target price of $450. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Ulta Beauty, maintaining a target price of $448. * An analyst from Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $450. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Ulta Beauty, maintaining a target price of $505. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $430.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ulta Beauty options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

