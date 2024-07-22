Looking At Trump Media & Technology's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DJT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Trump Media & Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $330,275, and 7 are calls, amounting to $506,976.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.5 and $60.0 for Trump Media & Technology, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trump Media & Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trump Media & Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $14.05 $13.5 $13.9 $40.00 $127.8K 3.2K 15 DJT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.15 $6.3 $6.3 $45.00 $126.0K 1.9K 366 DJT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.9 $6.3 $6.25 $45.00 $125.0K 1.9K 66 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $22.2 $20.4 $22.2 $12.50 $111.0K 0 0 DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $34.65 $32.2 $33.7 $60.00 $107.8K 461 2

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trump Media & Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Trump Media & Technology With a trading volume of 4,688,231, the price of DJT is down by -1.8%, reaching $34.36. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trump Media & Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.