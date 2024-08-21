Looking At Trade Desk's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 0%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $215,825, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $554,475.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $130.0 for Trade Desk, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Trade Desk's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Trade Desk's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Trade Desk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $12.1 $11.8 $11.92 $100.00 $196.7K 1.0K 20 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.5 $11.3 $11.5 $95.00 $146.0K 855 130 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.9 $6.7 $6.82 $125.00 $112.5K 125 0 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.7 $10.6 $10.6 $100.00 $92.2K 67 137 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.45 $34.85 $35.05 $130.00 $70.1K 0 20

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trade Desk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Trade Desk's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 886,050, with TTD's price up by 1.56%, positioned at $103.73. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. What The Experts Say On Trade Desk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $108.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $120. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $108. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $105. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $110. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

