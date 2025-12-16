Looking for a Top Growth Stock for 2026? Here's Why Nu Stock Could Skyrocket Next Year.

Key Points

Nu is getting bank charters in Mexico, Brazil, and the U.S.

It already has a majority of the population in Brazil as customers, but it has a long growth runway in monetizing them.

Nu is growing quickly and adding millions of new customers every quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Nu Holdings ›

Modern finance is changing, and small digital banks are squeezing into untapped white space. Will some of these neobanks end up breaking through the barriers separating them from the large established banks? Many of them are making strides in making a real change.

Take Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). It's just over a decade old, but it has already onboarded more than 60% of the adult population in Brazil to its platform. It's taking its momentum and bringing it into new locations, and it's expanding its platform to better serve its customers and offer even more value.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

As a young company in growth mode, it's constantly announcing new products and capabilities. Its most recent news, though, could be a game changer for the company and supercharge its business in 2026.

Banking access for everyone

In addition to its core market of Brazil, which has the largest population in Latin America, Nu has expanded into Mexico and Colombia, the two countries with the next-largest populations. Nu started as an alternative to the traditional banking system in Brazil, which has high barriers to access, even for the affluent population, and even more so for the mass market, which has been somewhat excluded from the system. Management says it's responsible for bringing 28 million people into the banking system.

It's transporting its successful model to its new markets, and it has already applied for a banking charter in Mexico, which has a more fragmented banking system than Brazil. Until now, Nu has operated in Mexico with a limited selection of products that it can market without a full banking charter through a status as a "Popular Financial Society (SOFIPO)". It was approved for a proper banking charter in April, the first SOFIPO to achieve this license, and that could boost growth in Mexico, where it has 10 million customers.

What's new at Nu

Although it has been approved for the banking license in Mexico, it still doesn't have one in Brazil, where it has been operating as a Payment Institution, a Credit, Financing, and Investment Company, and a Securities Brokerage Company. That's how it has been able to break into the space and disrupt from the inside, since in Brazil, a handful of large, established banks dominate the financial services sector.

Recently, there have been regulatory changes in Brazil, where payment companies can't call themselves banks. That prompted Nu to apply for a banking charter in Brazil in 2026, where it serves more than 110 million customers.

Beyond alleviating any regulatory issues, this could also open up new growth avenues for Nu in Brazil, where it still has a long runway through monetizing its existing customers. Management has explained that even though it has a majority of the addressable population as customers, it only has about 5% of the addressable market for gross profit, leaving a significant runway for expansion.

Expanding into new regions

The successful export of Nu's model into new countries creates the opportunity to achieve excellent performance in more locations. It had previously said it would invest in a bank that operates in the Philippines, and in September, it said that it would apply for a U.S. bank charter to "explore future international opportunities."

There don't seem to be any immediate plans to launch in the U.S., but having a bank charter in hand paves the way for a smooth transition when the time is right.

Growth catalysts in 2026

Nu is demonstrating fantastic growth, and it's positioning itself to keep that up in 2026 and beyond. Sales were up 39% year over year (currency neutral) in the third quarter of 2025, and it added 4 million new customers. It's making moves that should help sustain momentum in 2026, inspiring confidence that it can continue growing for many years.

Should you buy stock in Nu Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Nu Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nu Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2025.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.