Looking At Toast's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Toast (NYSE:TOST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TOST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Toast. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 80% leaning bullish and 10% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $139,066, and 7 are calls, amounting to $316,468.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $28.0 to $45.0 for Toast during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Toast's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Toast's whale trades within a strike price range from $28.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Toast Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TOST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.65 $12.55 $12.55 $45.00 $79.0K 0 63 TOST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.04 $2.0 $2.03 $35.00 $61.0K 3.8K 721 TOST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.83 $0.77 $0.83 $36.00 $55.2K 83 3.7K TOST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $5.25 $4.85 $5.06 $28.00 $50.5K 131 172 TOST CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $3.05 $3.05 $3.05 $31.00 $44.5K 152 146

About Toast

Toast is a us-based restaurant technology company that provides point-of-sale, payment processing, and various software services to 120,000 restaurant locations across the United States at the end of June 2024. The firm generates sales from software subscription fees, as a percentage take rate from each financial transaction it processes, from loan origination and servicing fees from its Toast Capital arm, and from hardware installation and professional services. Unlike competitors, Toast intermediates every payment transaction on its platform, processing some $126 billion in gross platform volume in 2023. The firm's product offerings span point-of-sale systems, inventory and payroll management, delivery integration, e-commerce ordering, reservation management, and loyalty programs.

Current Position of Toast With a trading volume of 7,268,146, the price of TOST is up by 1.24%, reaching $32.54. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Toast

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $31.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Toast with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

