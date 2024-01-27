Looking to Start a Business in Retirement? Ask Yourself These Questions First.

It's hardly a secret that some retirees experience a fair amount of financial stress. It's not easy going from a steady paycheck to a fixed income that may be more limited. Throw in the potential for expensive health issues to arise, and it's no wonder retirement has the potential to be a financially precarious time.

But there's a lesser-known pitfall retirees tend to fall victim to, and it's not necessarily money-related -- or at least not totally. That pitfall is boredom.

Just as it's hard losing out on a paycheck, it can also be difficult to go from working 40 hours a week or more to suddenly having lots of free hours to fill. And one thing you may want to do to occupy your newfound free time is start a business.

Starting a business could be a great way to make your senior years more meaningful. And you might enjoy some physical health benefits, too. If your business has you up and moving often, it might help you stay in shape and stave off other medical issues.

But starting a business isn't something you should do on the fly. If you're thinking of going this route in retirement, ask yourself these key questions first.

1. Am I doing this for fun or money?

There's absolutely nothing wrong with starting a business to have something interesting to do. But it's important to acknowledge whether the primary purpose of your business is to serve as a means of occupying your time or additional retirement income.

If you don't have a particular need for money -- say, you have a decent-sized 401(k) or IRA to tap -- that takes a lot of the pressure off. And that might also change your approach to how you run your business and how much time and effort you put in.

2. Will I need a loan to get my venture up and running?

Starting a business has the potential to cost money -- a lot of it, in fact. Depending on your idea, you may need to rent office or storefront space, purchase inventory and supplies, or pay for marketing so people know your company exists.

Taking on debt later in life can be a precarious thing, though. So before you sign up for a loan, think about your financial situation.

You may be able to tap your IRA or 401(k) to access start-up funds you need. Or you may decide you're only comfortable investing a certain amount of money in your venture and will only move forward with a partner so you can share in the costs and risks.

As far as a loan goes, one viable option may be to borrow against your home if it's fully paid off and you have plenty of equity to tap. But if you're going to finance your business with a home equity loan, know the downsides. Failing to repay that loan could eventually put you at risk of losing your home.

3. Do I have my spouse's support?

Running a business is something that might take up a lot of your free time. And that's understandable. But before you move forward, if you're married, make certain your spouse is on board.

Your spouse may have certain expectations for retirement that don't quite align with yours -- namely, that you'll spend your days together and keep each other company all the time. The last thing you want is late-in-life marital conflict, so discuss your plans for starting a business with your spouse in depth.

If there's pushback, see if you can reach a compromise. It may be possible to devise a solution that pleases both of you, such as committing to only working a certain number of hours per week or finding a way for your spouse to be a part of your venture.

Furthermore, if you'll be dipping into your joint cash reserves to get your business off the ground, that's definitely something you'll need to talk to your spouse about. The same applies if you intend to take a loan against an asset you own jointly, like your home.

You may find that starting a business is a great thing for your retirement. Just make sure to address these important questions before diving in.

