Looking to Invest in AI but Worry Nvidia Might Be Overvalued? Check Out These 4 ETFs Instead

In this video, I share four ETFs that can benefit from AI. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of June 12, 2023. The video was published on June 12, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Global X Funds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Global X Funds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Listed Funds Trust-Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Roblox, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Tesla, UiPath, Unity Software, and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abb, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Roblox, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Tesla, UiPath, and Unity Software. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom, Fanuc, and Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.