Looking to Buy the Dip? Here Are A Few Suggestions

Long-term investing is, in theory, quite simple: If you concentrate on high-quality stocks with proven track records, and buy them primarily on market pullbacks, you will do well. Of course, doing that successfully involves identifying those high-quality names and knowing when to start (and stop) buying them. Identifying high-quality stocks is relatively easy; getting the timing right less so but is, in some ways, less important. For traders, timing is everything but for long-term investors, what you buy is far more important than when you buy it. If you bought Tesla (TSLA), say, in early 2020, does it matter much now whether you bought it at the low of $70 rather than at $80 or $90? I guess it does, but important fact is the you bought it before it soared to the heights we see it now.

That is why I have fallen into a habit of identifying a few stocks to buy on the dip during market declines. When I do that, I am not necessarily saying that those stocks have hit the bottom; it's just that the drop represents a good entry point for something that will almost certainly be higher two, five, or ten years from now. That is why names like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) come up so often. Both have shown with their recent earnings releases that they can handle what the world throws at them and just keep churning out ever higher profits. When the market mood shifts, and we all know it will at some point, those stocks will reflect that, rather than whatever the fear of the moment is (in this case, inflation and supply chain issues, among other things).

I will certainly be doing the same thing on this drop, adding to holdings in the two stocks above, alongside things that have been dragged down but will benefit from the very things that are currently worrying the market. That brings in card service and payment stocks, for example. Both Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA) beat on Q4 earnings, something which really shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The “problem” right now is inflation, meaning strong consumer demand and limited supply are combining to push up prices. For companies that take a percentage of retail transactions, consumers spending more is not exactly a problem, whether that is a result of increases in the level of demand or the price of goods. These firms aren’t much impacted by higher interest rates, nor are they dependent on materials input that will be hurt by commodity price inflation and supply chain disruptions. Despite all that, however, both V and MA got caught up in the selling and lost over 13% from their early January highs as the market dropped.

Apple, Microsoft, Visa, and MasterCard are all relatively safe names to buy on the drop, but a case can also be made for nibbling at riskier names that have been hit hard because they are the poster childs of what the market is worrying about. In this cycle of selling, companies that prioritize growth over profit are those children. The model that worked so well for Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA) and others, of expanding rapidly for a while without making money, has been all the rage for years, but is currently seen as reckless and irresponsible, even if the future in which you are investing looks bright. Eventually, though, that investment will probably pay off and, when it does, a lot of people will be left wondering why they didn’t get into some growth stocks earlier.

I can see that being the case before too long in something like DraftKings (DKNG). It is a stock that I have dipped in and out of at various times, but until now, haven’t really viewed as one to accumulate or hold. At these levels, though, I am starting to view it a bit differently.

Bookmaking is a numbers game, and I don’t mean that in the mob sense. In theory, every game with a point spread is a 50/50 proposition, so bookies should take equal amounts of money on each of the possible outcomes. When they do, the odds are structured to guarantee them a profit. The more bettors they have, the more likely it is that they will get to that kind of balance and not be at risk one way or the other.

So, for a young company like DraftKings, massive TV advertising in states as they open up sports betting, and even going so far as to give away money to new customers, is a logical, if expensive strategy. If we assume, as most do, that legal sports betting will continue to grow quickly for years to come, that investment will pay off handsomely at some point. Right now, though, it is seen as profligate and a reason to sell the stock as if there were no tomorrow. It is hard to call a stock “cheap” when there are no profits off which to calculate value, but DKNG is now back to where it was when it first launched, meaning that current pricing is taking no account of the growth in sports betting that has already occurred, nor that which is to come. That makes it cheap in my eyes.

In general, I am inclined to see the fact that the major indices have traded above their Monday lows for the rest of this week as a hopeful sign for the market, but even if I’m wrong and we go do go lower, now might be a good time to consider picking up a few long-term type stocks. AAPL, MSFT, V, MA, and DKNG are all long-term plays for different reasons, but they have all been hit harder here than circumstances warrant, so may be worth nibbling at.

