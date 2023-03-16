Looking to Buy Banks? Read these 3 Tips First

Market Overview

Wednesday was another action-packed day in U.S. equity markets. The Russell 2000 Index ETF IWM, composed of 23% Financials, continued to lag behind the other indices and fell by nearly 2%. Despite the Silicon Valley Bank SIVB cloud that continues to hang over financials, the IWM and the SPDR S&P Regional Bank KRE were able to pare losses late in the session after news broke that Swiss authorities vowed to provide liquidity to troubled Credit Suisse CS bank, if necessary. CS, which was down more than 30% intraday, pared losses to finish lower by ~ 13%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the other side of the coin, large-cap tech stocks are showing decisively bullish price action. Microsoft MSFT rose ~2% after the tech giant released ChatGPT4, the newest iteration of its popular chatbot. Meanwhile, chip maker Advanced Micro Devices AMD hit fresh 6-month highs. Surprisingly, the Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQ is up nearly 2% in March, contrasting drastically from the small-cap IWM, which is ~ -9% on the month.

Banking Woes

By now, if you follow Wall Street even remotely, you’ve likely heard about the current banking situation. The question is, “how do I play the banks?” Firstly, it is essential to remember that you do not need to participate in a sector. Unlike poker, in the stock market, you can choose not to play a hand or “fold your cards”, without paying an anti.

Should I short the banks? While it can be tempting to short banks with the current news cycle backdrop, shorting “in the hole” can be a dangerous endeavor. Remember, when a sector gets hit as hard as the banking sector has recently, the relief rallies can often be violent and lead to rapid losses. Also, the U.S. and Swiss governments are creating a “floor” by vowing to support banks such as Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.

How to Play the Banking Sector Long

There are 3 logical ways to play the banking sector if you are looking for a bounce.

1. Stick to Large Banks: While large banks have been hit in recent days, they are not suffering the liquidity issues that smaller banks are. Banks like Bank of America BAC, Citigroup C, Goldman Sachs GS, and JP Morgan JPM are likely to be still be volatile, but more stable.

2. Buy a Basket of Stocks:The regional bank ETF KRE and the Financial Select SPDR ETF XLF provide investors with exposure to a basket of financials while eliminating single stock risk.

3. Look for Management Teams With “Skin in the Game”:Before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, management was unloading millions of dollars’ worth of shares. Conversely, Walter W Bettinger, the Co-Chairman and CEO of Charles Schwab SCHW, purchased 50,000 shares (~$3 million) worth of his company’s shares.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Having a CEO put his own money on the line should instill confidence in prospective investors.

Bottom Line

The banking sector has had a dark cloud hanging over it since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Nevertheless, shorting such a move late can be detrimental to investor profitability. On the other hand, investors looking to get long the sector should do so in a methodical, risk averse manner.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credit Suisse Group (CS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.