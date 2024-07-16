Looking At Target's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Target. Our analysis of options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $236,888, and 7 were calls, valued at $724,775.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $160.0 for Target over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Target 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $50.5 $50.1 $50.5 $110.00 $252.5K 127 0 TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $6.7 $6.65 $6.65 $150.00 $133.0K 70 172 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $6.3 $6.3 $6.3 $150.00 $107.1K 70 1 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $28.5 $28.1 $28.5 $130.00 $85.5K 2.2K 0 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.95 $3.9 $3.95 $155.00 $75.0K 2.3K 16

About Target

Target serves as the nation's sixth-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Target, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Target Trading volume stands at 1,586,810, with TGT's price up by 0.01%, positioned at $151.32. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 29 days. Expert Opinions on Target

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $161.0.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $166. In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $156.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

