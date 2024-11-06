Looking At Taiwan Semiconductor's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Taiwan Semiconductor. Our analysis of options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $468,254, and 10 were calls, valued at $3,498,186.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $200.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $23.75 $23.75 $23.75 $175.00 $660.2K 6.8K 3.7K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $24.75 $24.05 $24.05 $175.00 $601.2K 6.8K 3.7K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $24.6 $24.0 $24.0 $175.00 $600.0K 6.8K 3.7K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $23.75 $23.7 $23.75 $175.00 $429.8K 6.8K 3.7K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $24.3 $23.85 $23.85 $175.00 $408.5K 6.8K 3.7K

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the us in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Taiwan Semiconductor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,948,229, with TSM's price up by 3.3%, positioned at $197.88. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $216.66666666666666.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Taiwan Semiconductor with a target price of $225. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $210. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $215.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.