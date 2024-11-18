Looking At Symbotic's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SYM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Symbotic. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 72% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $746,489, and 5 are calls, amounting to $406,390.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $35.0 for Symbotic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Symbotic stands at 108.11, with a total volume reaching 11,969.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Symbotic, situated within the strike price corridor from $27.0 to $35.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Symbotic 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SYM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $3.5 $3.1 $3.3 $31.50 $205.5K 29 681 SYM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $2.0 $1.85 $1.95 $28.00 $123.4K 69 1.9K SYM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $1.85 $1.8 $1.8 $27.00 $101.1K 37 1.0K SYM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.2 $8.5 $8.9 $30.00 $89.0K 147 100 SYM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $1.85 $1.65 $1.85 $28.00 $79.5K 69 1.2K

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc is an automation technology company that develops technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The group develops, commercializes, and deploys innovative, end-to-end technology solutions that dramatically improve supply chain operations. Symbotic also automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for some of the retail and wholesale companies in the world. The company operates in two geographical regions the United States and Canada. Key revenue is generated from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Symbotic, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Symbotic's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,273,903, the SYM's price is up by 2.41%, now at $30.2. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

